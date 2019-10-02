Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 264.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 288,803,088.80% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 6.7%. About 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.