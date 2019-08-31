Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s results

This is a contrast between TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.