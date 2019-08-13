Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s results

This is a contrast between TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares. About 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.