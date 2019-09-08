Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

Demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Modern Media Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 68.91% respectively. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 31.33%. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.