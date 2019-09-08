Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
Demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Modern Media Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 68.91% respectively. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 31.33%. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
