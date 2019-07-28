Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 36.3%. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 31.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.