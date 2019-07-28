Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|44.29
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 36.3%. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 31.33%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.28%
|1.98%
|2.99%
|0%
|2.28%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|2.58%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
