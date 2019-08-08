Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s results

This is a contrast between TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.78 N/A 0.09 98.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Target Hospitality Corp. has an average price target of $13.33, with potential upside of 77.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.91% and 79.4% respectively. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 4.15% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.