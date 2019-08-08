Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s results

This is a contrast between TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|2.78
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Target Hospitality Corp. has an average price target of $13.33, with potential upside of 77.97%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Target Hospitality Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.91% and 79.4% respectively. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Target Hospitality Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 4.15% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
