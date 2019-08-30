Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.91% and 12.3% respectively. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.