Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.91% and 12.3% respectively. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
