Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|148.86
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.1%
|0.81%
|3.53%
|0%
|0%
|3.21%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.77%
|1.36%
|3.17%
|5.47%
|0%
|2.16%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
