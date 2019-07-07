Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.