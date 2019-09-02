Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and GigCapital2 Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and GigCapital2 Inc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than GigCapital2 Inc.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats GigCapital2 Inc on 2 of the 3 factors.