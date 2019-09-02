Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and GigCapital2 Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and GigCapital2 Inc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than GigCapital2 Inc.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats GigCapital2 Inc on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.