Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s results

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 18.91%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
