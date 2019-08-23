Reviewing TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS)’s and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s results

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 18.91%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.