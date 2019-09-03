Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.