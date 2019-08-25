Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Analyst Ratings
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 158.06% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 68.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
