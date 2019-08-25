Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Analyst Ratings

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 158.06% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 68.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.