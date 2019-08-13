Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|25.93
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 33.27% and its average target price is $40.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 0% respectively. Competitively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 8 factors.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
