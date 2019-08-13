Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.93 N/A -5.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 33.27% and its average target price is $40.5.

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 0% respectively. Competitively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 8 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.