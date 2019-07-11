Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.52 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 95.24%. Competitively, 1.3% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.