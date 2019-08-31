Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1078.05 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Competitively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.