Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 3.1% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.