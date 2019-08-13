Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 3.1% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
