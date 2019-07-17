Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.71 N/A 3.61 9.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $75.75 consensus target price and a 136.94% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 96.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.