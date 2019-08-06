Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2582.32 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 4 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.