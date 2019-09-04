Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 3.94 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and MannKind Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 165.49% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 27.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.