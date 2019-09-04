Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|3.94
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and MannKind Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and MannKind Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 165.49% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 27.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
