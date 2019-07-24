Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 34.3%. Comparatively, 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats KemPharm Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.