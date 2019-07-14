Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 23.7% respectively. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.