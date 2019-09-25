Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 229.32 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 109.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was more bearish than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.