Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.