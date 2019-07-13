Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 365.78% and its average price target is $12.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.