Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 365.78% and its average price target is $12.25.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|8.14%
|16.66%
|14.09%
|0%
|0%
|14.09%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2.83%
|3.52%
|-41.96%
|-31.9%
|-22.87%
|-13.34%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
