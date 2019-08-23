Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 107.23 N/A -11.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and bluebird bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 44.27% and its average target price is $158.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.