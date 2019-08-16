Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 67.7%. Comparatively, AVROBIO Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.