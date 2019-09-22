Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 31.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 51.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.