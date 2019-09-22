Reviewing Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 31.86%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 51.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.