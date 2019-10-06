Reviewing TiVo Corporation (TIVO)’s and Its Rivals results

As CATV Systems company, TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TiVo Corporation has 96.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 80.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1% of TiVo Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.58% of all CATV Systems companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have TiVo Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TiVo Corporation 1,549,299,363.06% -21.80% -12.30% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing TiVo Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TiVo Corporation 121.62M 8 0.00 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for TiVo Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TiVo Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.43 2.00 2.51

As a group, CATV Systems companies have a potential upside of 67.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TiVo Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TiVo Corporation -0.52% 4.84% -16.98% -30.71% -33.51% -19.45% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year TiVo Corporation has -19.45% weaker performance while TiVo Corporation’s rivals have 37.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

TiVo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, TiVo Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.17 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. TiVo Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TiVo Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

TiVo Corporation has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, TiVo Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TiVo Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TiVo Corporation’s competitors beat TiVo Corporation.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.