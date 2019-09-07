Reviewing Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY)’s and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s results

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) compete with each other in the Specialized Health Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health Inc. 19 1.00 N/A 1.89 9.25 Catasys Inc. 16 9.79 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tivity Health Inc. and Catasys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health Inc. 0.00% 21% 8.7% Catasys Inc. 0.00% 161.5% -172.7%

Risk & Volatility

Tivity Health Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Catasys Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tivity Health Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Catasys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Tivity Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Catasys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tivity Health Inc. and Catasys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catasys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tivity Health Inc.’s upside potential is 62.55% at a $27 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tivity Health Inc. and Catasys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.4%. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Tivity Health Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 69.35% of Catasys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tivity Health Inc. 7.38% 4.49% -20.54% -20.97% -47.36% -29.67% Catasys Inc. 0.11% -9.27% 14.98% 49.4% 150.65% 85.91%

For the past year Tivity Health Inc. has -29.67% weaker performance while Catasys Inc. has 85.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Tivity Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Catasys Inc.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. It offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and insurance exchanges. The company also provides access to its WholeHealth Living network primarily to commercial health plans. Its WholeHealth Living network includes complementary, alternative, and physical medicine practitioners to serve individuals through health plans and employers who seek health services, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.Â’s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.