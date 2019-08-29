Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.87 N/A -1.85 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 34.2%. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.