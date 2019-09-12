Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.54 N/A -1.85 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.36 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 280.35% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.