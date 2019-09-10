Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.56 N/A -1.85 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.83, with potential upside of 527.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 7.7% respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.32%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.