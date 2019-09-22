Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -1.85 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 66.4%. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.