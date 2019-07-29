Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.5. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.7 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.