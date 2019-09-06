Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.13 N/A -4.06 0.00

Demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta indicates that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.83 consensus target price and a 162.37% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 49.1%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.32%. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.