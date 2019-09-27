Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,998,676,081.20% -319.2% -106.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 143,470,790.38% 0% -40%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Recro Pharma Inc. has beta of -0.27 which is 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.32%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.