Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -1.85 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 416.38 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc has 27.9 and 27.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% are Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.