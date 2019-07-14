Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.48 N/A -2.24 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 19.7% respectively. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.8% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.