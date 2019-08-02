Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -1.85 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta and it is 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival OncoCyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.32%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.