Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,187,895,847.99% -319.2% -106.8% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 344,063,739.33% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 24.3%. Insiders held 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.