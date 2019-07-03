Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Its Peers results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.40% -103.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 131.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.5. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.62. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.