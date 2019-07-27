Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.32 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.62. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. ImmunoGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.08 consensus price target and a 116.17% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 83.5%. Insiders owned 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.