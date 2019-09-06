Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 188.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 1.6%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.32%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.