Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.56 N/A -1.85 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 32.5%. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.