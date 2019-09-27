Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

Since Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 43 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,998,676,081.20% -319.2% -106.8% FibroGen Inc. 188,539,957.82% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively FibroGen Inc. has an average price target of $65, with potential upside of 67.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 67.8% respectively. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.