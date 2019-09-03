Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

This is a contrast between Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.53 N/A -1.85 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.20 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta means Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.