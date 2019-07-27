Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Since Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. Dare Bioscience Inc. on the other hand, has 2.25 beta which makes it 125.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.