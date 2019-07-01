Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

This is a contrast between Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.68 N/A -2.24 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1233.56 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 6.11% and its consensus price target is $50.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 44.9%. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.