Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.75, while its potential upside is 563.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 75.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.