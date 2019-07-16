Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Since Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.47 N/A -2.24 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.19 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 4.08 which is 308.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.5. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 7.4 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 630.77% and its average target price is $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 25.7%. Insiders held roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.